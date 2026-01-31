Elephants and football diplomacy on Starmer's 'historic' China trip

SHANGAI: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer concludes an official visit to China on Saturday -- a four-day tour of Beijing and Shanghai that he described as "historic".

While in the country, Starmer discussed trade, football and elephants with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Here is what to know about the trip.

'Historic' visit

Starmer is the first British prime minister to visit China in eight years.

"They say that eight days is a long time in politics. Try eight years," he said upon arriving in Beijing.

Starmer met with Chinese officials, including Xi, on Thursday.

The two leaders spoke for about three hours -- longer than initially scheduled, Downing Street noted.

Clouding the visit was criticism by US President Donald Trump, who warned that rapprochement between London and Beijing was "very dangerous".

The whole elephant

Speaking to business leaders, Starmer summarised his goal in China with a parable.

"President Xi tells the story of blind men being presented with an elephant. One touches the leg and thinks it's a pillow. Another feels the belly and thinks it's a wall," Starmer said.

"Too often this reflects how China is seen. But I profoundly believe that broader and deeper engagement, which we've been talking about all this week, is our way of seeing the whole elephant and therefore building a more sophisticated relationship fit for these times."

Xi echoed calls for engagement, telling Starmer the countries should "strengthen dialogue and cooperation".

Football diplomacy

Starmer rarely misses an opportunity to discuss the English Premier League, the world's most-watched football competition, with his foreign counterparts.

On Thursday, Starmer presented Xi Jinping with a football from a recent match between Arsenal -- Starmer's favourite club -- and Manchester United, which Xi reportedly supports.

Xi, often characterised by Chinese state media as an avid reader of world literature in his youth, also discussed Shakespeare, Starmer said.

Outcomes for Britain

Starmer faces a challenging situation at home, where he is striving to deliver on campaign promises to reduce undocumented immigration, boost growth and combat the high cost of living.

While in China, Starmer touted the benefits his visit will have for British people, including visa-free travel for UK citizens on stays of less than 30 days, Downing Street said.