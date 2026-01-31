Separatists launch 'coordinated' attacks in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA: Ethnic Baloch separatists launched "coordinated" attacks across Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, killing at least four policemen, officials said, the latest violence in insurgency-hit southwest region.

"The coordinated gun and suicide attacks are being carried out across Balochistan, mainly in Quetta, Pasni, Mastung, Nushki and Gwadar districts," a senior security official based in the provincial capital of Quetta told AFP.

"At least four policemen were killed in Quetta alone," he added, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A senior military official based in Islamabad confirmed the attacks, adding they were "coordinated but poorly executed".