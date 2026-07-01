US, Iran officials to hold indirect talks in Doha on Wednesday: diplomat

Issues on the table

A key issue in the US-Iran accord that needs to be ironed out is Iran's chokehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with the agreement providing for its reopening.

Traffic in the strait dropped over the weekend after a vessel was struck while transiting on Saturday.

A US official said talks were "slated to continue on all areas of the MoU", referring to the memorandum of understanding.

Iran has also recently held talks with Oman on what it called the "future management" of vessels passing through the strait.

Another key issue for Iran is its funds frozen by crippling US sanctions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that the necessary steps to unfreeze these funds were "underway", saying $6 billion was to be released back to the country, out of $12 billion.

Baqaei said Tuesday that talks would be held with the Qatari side on the "provision concerning the release of Iran's restricted assets".