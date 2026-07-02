Palestinians face uncertain future as Gaza marks 1,000 days of war

It's the 1,000th day of war since a Hamas-led attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. Other conflicts have emerged in the region, and fragile ceasefires show scars of persistent attacks. Both Israelis and Palestinians are weary of the strain.

The fate of over 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, largely displaced and living amid ruins, remains uncertain. Israeli forces controlled over half of the territory under the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, but Israel's government has expanded that and says it aims to hold 70%.

Few people can get in or out. Further ceasefire steps, including Hamas' disarmament and the immense task of reconstruction, have stalled.

"Much more needs to be done so that even a semblance of normality can come back, and we are far, far away from this," the International Committee of the Red Cross regional director, Nicolas von Arx, said this week.

Here's a look at what has happened over the 1,000 days and what may lie ahead.