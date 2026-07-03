France records 29% surge in deaths during record June heatwave

PARIS: France endured a rise of nearly 30 percent in the number of deaths recorded during the week starting June 22, as a record-breaking heatwave linked to climate change gripped much of Europe, health authorities said Friday.

The number of deaths increased by around 62 percent in the Paris region over the same period, Public Health France said.

Scientists have said human-caused climate change was "unequivocally" responsible for the intensity of the heatwave that battered Europe in late June.

France recorded its hottest June since records began in 1947, weather service Meteo-France said, with the heatwave from June 17 to 30 seeing temperatures spike above 40C across more than 40 percent of the country.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's government faces a no-confidence vote in parliament, possibly on Monday, over its alleged poor preparedness for the extreme heat, which forced schools to close and trains to be cancelled.

With at least one in three homes poorly insulated or ill-equipped for heatwaves, French residents without blinds scrambled to cover their windows with survival blankets or chalk-based paint to cool their sizzling interiors.

Health authorities said there had been at least "an increase of 29.1 percent, corresponding to 2,025 additional deaths" during the week starting June 22, when temperatures peaked, compared with the previous week.

Public Health France noted "a clear rise" in deaths among 45 to 64-year-olds.

But "people aged 65 and over account for the largest share of deaths," it added.