US feared Israel could target Iran's top negotiators, warned West Asian nations of possible attack

The US has reportedly asked countries in West Asia to warn Iran about a possible attack by Israel targeting Tehran's top negotiators during the ceasefire negotiations that began in April.

According to a New York Times report, Washington was concerned about the targeting of two officials -- Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Parliament.

The US was afraid that an Israeli assassination effort would doom the negotiations to reach an interim peace deal and lead to renewed fighting in the Gulf region, the New York Times reported, citing current and former American officials.

Killing senior Iranian leaders had been part of Israel’s strategy from the start of the war. The war started on February 28 with an Israeli strike that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

The officials acknowledged that during the intense phase of the war, Araghchi and Ghalibaf could have been considered legitimate targets for Israel, which was intent on toppling Iran's hard-line government.

But after the negotiations started in April, American officials believed that any attempt to kill the Iranian leaders would end the talks and reignite the fighting, the report said.

While US strikes were primarily aimed at Iran's naval and missile capabilities, Israel focused its early military campaign on targeting Iran's leadership, seeking to eliminate as many high-ranking officials as it could.

Among those killed in Israeli airstrikes were Iran's top national security official, Ali Larijani, and former foreign minister Kamal Kharazi, both considered relatively pragmatic figures whom the Trump administration had hoped to engage in negotiations. The two were involved in US-Iran talks at the time of their deaths.