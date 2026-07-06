Kashag urges international community to review China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law legally

CHANDIGARH: On the 91st birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, the Kashag (Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile, urged the international community to legally review the 'Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress of China' with urgency.

The Cabinet asked the international community to act before the policy permanently reshapes the future of Tibet and other non-Chinese nationalities. It also alleged that the law is designed to systematically erase Tibetan identity, language, religion and culture.

The statement issued by CTA stated that the law, which came into force on July 1, institutionalises policies aimed at assimilating Tibetans and other ethnic minorities into a singular Chinese national identity by reshaping their language, culture, history, religion and education.

"China has been carrying out a policy of forced transfer of Tibetan children under the age of majority to boarding schools in a move that deprives them of the opportunity to preserve their own language, script and Tibetan identity and culture. The children have also been placed in a situation where they are deprived of parental love and care," the statement added.

"In connection with this situation, His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, gave a profound speech at the beginning of this year, stating that one should be cognisant of the fact that the Tibetan language is the essence of Tibetan culture," the statement also said.

The Tibetan administration also expressed concern over provisions that seek to extend China’s legal jurisdiction beyond its borders by targeting individuals and organisations accused of promoting what Beijing describes as ethnic separatism.

"Such clauses, it warned, could undermine internationally recognised freedoms of expression, association and advocacy while setting a dangerous precedent for the extraterritorial application of domestic laws,” it said.