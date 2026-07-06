Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine's capital kills at least 10

KYIV: Russia launched waves of missiles and drones targeting Kyiv overnight into Monday that killed at least ten people, authorities said, hours after Ukraine's president warned that another large-scale attack was imminent.

"Nine deaths and 46 wounded have now been confirmed as a result of the Russian attack (including five wounded children)," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, posted on Telegram. "Sadly, this is not the final toll. Rescue operations are still ongoing."

One fatality was recorded in the Bucha district, northwest of Kyiv, earlier in the morning.

A residential building in the Podilskyi district partially collapsed, he said. In the Darnytsia district, several multistory buildings were damaged and people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

"These are residential buildings. Places where people slept and lived their ordinary lives," he said.

The attack, which was still underway early Monday morning, involved waves of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. Explosions echoed across the city as civilians sought shelter in metro stations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned hours earlier of another large-scale Russian attack on the city. Monday's attack comes days after a combined Russian attack killed at least 31 people in Kyiv last week.

Zelenskyy renewed calls for Western partners to bolster Ukraine's air defenses, particularly by supplying more Patriot missiles, saying that failing to replenish them only emboldens Russia to prolong its four-year war, in a post on Telegram late Sunday.