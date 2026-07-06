Trump posts racist doctored photo of the Obamas and Air Force One with graffiti spray-painted on plane

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday posted a falsified image of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, waving before boarding an Air Force One that had been spray-painted with graffiti.

It came months after another racist post by the president that showed the couple as primates in a jungle. That one was deleted after stiff, bipartisan backlash.

The latest image shows the Obamas smiling and waving at the top of stairs alongside a baby blue and white presidential plane with graffiti painted on it that included the Democrat's campaign slogan "Yes We Can," "Obama" and "BLM," short for Black Lives Matter. The post also shows graffiti in Arabic on the plane that says the phrase "alhamdulillah," which means "praise be to God" or "thank God."

The use of graffiti is a coded message to remind people of crime and urban decay and has been used in racist messaging against Black people in the past.