UK schools close as Europe heatwave hits record temperatures

LONDON: Like hundreds of other schools across the U.K., the Welsh school where Mark Morris teaches was forced to close its gates during Europe’s latest record-smashing heat wave.

With no air conditioning or fans, and intense sunlight coming in from windows that don’t open very far — some don’t even open at all — Morris said it would have been impossible to conduct his design and technology classes when the mercury hit a record 35.9 degrees Celsius (96.6 Fahrenheit) in Wales.

“Even in a normal summer, the heat on those south-facing windows becomes unbearable,” said Morris, who teaches high school children things like woodworking and food preparation. “If there’s anything that you need to turn the oven on, you can forget about it. There’s no way anybody could carry on.”

More than 1,000 U.K. schools closed for days or sent children home early in late June, when temperature records were toppled across Europe, disrupting learning and impacting the wider economy as working parents scrambled to find childcare.

Experts say the school closures have exposed how unprepared Britain is in coping with what climate scientists call a “new normal” of more intense and regular heat waves, with aging and poorly funded public infrastructure like schools, hospitals and care homes among the worst affected. Air conditioning is uncommon, and the insides of buildings often become suffocatingly hot because of poor ventilation.

The British government’s climate advisers said in a recent report that these buildings were “built for a climate that no longer exists today” — to keep warm in cold winters, not stay cool in prolonged periods of high temperatures.

In schools that stayed open during the June heat wave, children and teachers made do with low-tech solutions like mini handheld fans and water sprayer bottles to stay cool. Salads and popsicles replaced some hot dishes at lunch. Blinds were drawn and some sought refuge by lying in the semi-darkness on the floor, the coolest part of the room. Some even sat with their bare feet in buckets of water.

Still, with 30 bodies typically crammed inside each classroom, lessons could become a health hazard.

“We’ve had members teaching in extremely hot conditions, to the extent that we’ve had reports of members passing out in classrooms while trying to teach,” said Wayne Bates, a health and safety spokesperson with the teachers’ union NASUWT.

Along with other unions, Bates’ group has long called for Britain’s government to introduce a maximum workplace temperature.