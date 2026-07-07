One killed, four injured in suspected quadcopter attack in Pakistan's Bannu

One person was killed and four others, including a teenager, were injured after suspected militants dropped an explosive device from a quadcopter in the Bakakhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district on Tuesday, a report quoting the police said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Furqan Bilal, according to the Dawn, said the explosive was dropped within the jurisdiction of Baka Khel Police Station, killing one person at the scene and injuring four others.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where they are receiving treatment, the DPO added.

According to Bilal, recent deployment of anti-drone guns and strengthened security at police stations, checkpoints, and other sensitive installations has helped thwart several quadcopter attacks targeting police and security personnel.

He alleged that after repeated failed attempts against security forces, militants had shifted their focus to unarmed civilians in an effort to spread fear and panic among the local population, the Dawn added.

In a separate incident, local sources said a bridge on the CPEC Circular Road in the Saidgi area of Baka Khel was blown up, disrupting traffic in the area.

The latest attack comes just two days after three girls were killed and four other members of the same family were injured in a suspected quadcopter strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower South Waziristan on Sunday.