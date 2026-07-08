FBI offers $50,000 reward for Goldy Brar's arrest in Hardeep Nijjar murder case

CHANDIGARH: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed Indian-origin gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar on its Most Wanted list and announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The development comes hours after the US Justice Department charged him along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the 2023 assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

He is already on the most wanted lists of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police, both of which have announced separate cash rewards for information leading to his arrest.

"Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. These acts include assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons," the FBI's Most Wanted notice states.

The notice further states that Singh is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the group in North America.