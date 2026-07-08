FBI offers $50,000 reward for Goldy Brar's arrest in Hardeep Nijjar murder case

CHANDIGARH: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed Indian-origin gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar on its Most Wanted list and announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.
The development comes hours after the US Justice Department charged him along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the 2023 assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.
He is already on the most wanted lists of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police, both of which have announced separate cash rewards for information leading to his arrest.
"Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. These acts include assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons," the FBI's Most Wanted notice states.
The notice further states that Singh is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the group in North America.
On July 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh by the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles after he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Noting that Singh has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India and Mexico, the FBI announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.
In a post on X, the FBI said it was offering the reward for information on Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which the agency described as being involved in a range of violent crimes across Southern California, the US and Canada. Brar has now been added to the FBI's "Most Wanted" fugitives list.
Goldy Brar is also the main accused in the killing of well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.