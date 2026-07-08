US immigration officer shoot and kill Mexican man in Houston during an enforcement operation

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a man in Houston after he attempted to evade arrest in his vehicle during an operation Tuesday, the agency said.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the man, a Mexican national, ignored commands to stop and attempted to ram an agent who fired his weapon in self-defense. The man was targeted in an operation because he was living in the country without legal permission, according to the department, which oversees ICE. The man's car struck an ICE vehicle, the department added.

The death drew immediate calls from some Democratic officials and immigrant rights groups for an independent investigation.

Democratic US Rep. Sylvia Garcia, who represents the neighborhood where the shooting took place, said the initial account released by federal authorities needs to be independently verified.

"All available footage, communications, and other evidence should be preserved and reviewed as part of a full and impartial investigation," she said in a post on X.