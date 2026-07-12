Iran reports new US strikes on its largest island, southern province near Hormuz

Iranian state media reported fresh US attacks on Sunday, saying more than 10 projectiles struck Qeshm Island, the country's largest island, in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as hostilities continued to escalate between Tehran and Washington.

According to the IRNA news agency, explosions were reported near Qeshm Island, the port city of Bandar Abbas and Hajjiabad, all in the southern province of Hormozgan.

Hossein Amir Teymouri, governor of Qeshm township, told IRNA that "between 10 to 11 enemy projectiles have struck Qeshm Island since Sunday afternoon." Official sources told the news agency that "all of these areas are military" and that the attacks were under investigation.

The IRNA also reported that an employee of a telecommunications company was killed in attacks in Hormozgan.

"Following the enemy attack on Farur in Bandar Lengeh, one employee of the Mobile Communications Company of Iran was killed while carrying out his duties, and two of his colleagues were injured," the IRNA reported.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss military operations, said a few strikes were conducted on missile and air defense systems, as well as small boats of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard at a couple of locations around the strait to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping.

Meanwhile, Iran said the Strait of Hormuz was closed on Sunday while the US insisted it remained open after the latest confrontation over the vital waterway.