Typhoon Bavi brings heavy rain, strong winds to Eastern China; millions evacuated

BEIJING: Typhoon Bavi weakened to a severe tropical storm after making landfall in eastern China's Zhejiang province but was still bringing strong winds and heavy rain to eastern China on Sunday.

It weakened early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of around 101 kph (63 mph) near its center, according to China’s national weather center, and is expected to move northwestward across eastern China.

Bavi passed north of Taiwan on Saturday but did not make a direct landfall. Taiwan’s fire department said at least 134 people across the island were injured as of 7 a.m. Sunday, some sustaining injuries while riding motorcycles or bicycles under strong winds or due to slippery road surfaces.