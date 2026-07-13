Trump vows 20% charge on cargo ships in Hormuz, to reinstate naval blockade as US strikes Iranian port

US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to charge all cargo shipped through Hormuz to pay for keeping the strait open, and to reinstate a blockade on Iranian ships even as Washington continued to launch more strikes targetting Iran.

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN," he posted on his Truth Social platform.

"We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving."

He added the US "will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security" through the vital waterway.

Earlier, Trump declared on 'Fox & Friends' that the United States would be "taking over" the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Iran to warn that it would not allow the US to "interfere" in the management of the waterway.

"We're going to get paid for guarding it. A lot of money, but we just want to be reimbursed for doing all of this, for putting our people in danger," Trump told 'Fox & Friends'.

Notably, a fifth of the world’s oil and gas passed through the strait before Iran asserted control over it after the start of the war.