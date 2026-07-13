'Trump wants to exhaust the possibility of achieving an agreement on Iran nuclear issue': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that US President Donald Trump wanted to "exhaust the possibility" of a diplomatic agreement with Iran before considering other options on its nuclear programme.

In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Netanyahu said Trump would not hesitate to use military force if Tehran failed to honour its commitments.

"I think President Trump wants to exhaust the possibility of achieving an agreement, especially on the nuclear issue, through negotiations. But he is obviously not shy about using force when the Iranians break every commitment they make--and usually a few hours or a few minutes after they make it. So, I think we should let the President have his opportunity," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the US-Israel cooperation in countering Iran's nuclear ambitions, stating that their joint efforts had prevented Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them.

"You know, Israel is keenly grateful for the fact that America joined--and Israel joined forces--to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, not only against us but against the entire West and against the United States," he said.

Netanyahu noted that many people do not realize how close Iran had come to advancing its nuclear capabilities, adding that recent military operations by the US and Israel had significantly set back Tehran's program.

"The fact that we had these two operations, which are called Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury... we call them Rising Lion and Roaring Lion; we actually drove it back," he added.