Ukraine allies to gather in Paris to step up pressure on Russia

PARIS: Allies of Ukraine will gather in Paris on Monday with the war-torn country's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to reaffirm support for Kyiv and step up pressure on Russia, according to the French presidency.

The summit meeting of the Coalition of the Willing -- launched by France and the United Kingdom to provide military support to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion -- will push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks, the French presidency said on Friday.

At least 25 heads of state will attend the meeting, which comes the day before France's national public holiday Bastille Day.

Zelensky and other leaders will stay for the military parade on the Champs Elysees in central Paris on July 14, which will highlight support for Ukraine, the Elysee said.

The summit comes at a "powerful moment of renewed transatlantic convergence and unity", but also of "more favourable developments on the ground" for Kyiv, the Elysee added.