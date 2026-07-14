Death toll from Bangkok pub fire rises to 30, dozens remain in hospital

BANGKOK: The death toll from a huge fire in a Bangkok music bar has increased to 30, officials said Tuesday.

More than 70 people remain hospitalized, with 24 of them in critical condition, according to Bangkok city officials.

The blaze at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar, the city’s deadliest in 17 years, broke out late Sunday in a northern part of the Thai capital. Firefighters needed half an hour to bring it under control.

The bar, which in Thai calls itself a brewery or beer hall, claimed to accommodate as many as 600 customers. It was not clear how many were present Sunday night.