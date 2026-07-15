US launches new 'wave of strikes' on Iran as Trump threatens wider attacks

TEHRAN: The United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, a day after saying it would impose a naval blockade to curb Tehran's ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes -- which started at 1900 GMT -- "are targeting Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels freely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said in a post on X.

Nearly a month after they signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the Middle East war, the two sides resumed fighting with strikes on targets across the region.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, where the military said it had intercepted attacks against civilian targets, while Jordan's armed forces said they had downed three missiles from the Islamic republic.

Several explosions were also heard late Wednesday near the US consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's northern Kurdistan region, AFP journalists said.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened to widen strikes next week to hit power plants and bridges unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

"Next week it gets really bad for them," he told Fox News.

Despite renewed hostilities, mediated talks between the two sides have not formally ended.

But Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told state television on Wednesday that "a memorandum of understanding only has meaning when its clauses are valid and being implemented.

If Iran is not to derive any benefit from the memorandum of understanding, we have no reason to adhere".

At the heart of the resumption of hostilities has been the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that is crucial for global oil and gas flows.