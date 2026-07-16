'Could be a woman, no reason why not': US voices support for a female as next UN Secretary-General

Voicing support for a woman to lead the United Nations, the US said there is "no reason" why a female cannot be elected as the next Secretary-General of the world body.

“Could be a woman, absolutely. There is no reason why not,” US Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Council and Alternate Representative of the United States to the Sessions of the General Assembly Ambassador Dan Negrea said Wednesday.

Negrea responded to a question by PTI on a woman leading the United Nations as its next Secretary General.

Negrea was addressing a press briefing organised by the New York Foreign Press Centre here on ‘Outcomes of the High-Level Forum on the US Trade Over Aid Initiative’.

The briefing was held a day after the US Mission to the UN hosted a Trade Over Aid Forum on the margins of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum.

Negrea, in response to a question on the selection process for the world’s next top diplomat, said: “The United States is very much involved in evaluating the candidates, and we are considering this an extremely important matter.”

He said the US has met with candidates vying for the top job at the 193-member world organisation.

“...it’s a crucial, crucial matter on the efficiency of a very important international organisation. And we are spending a lot of time at the U.S. Mission to the UN on this and at the State Department in Washington. Yeah, very much so,” he said.