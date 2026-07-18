US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran threatens 'full-scale offensive', hits military sites

TEHRAN: Bombing intensified in the Middle East for the seventh consecutive night, with Iran threatening a "full-scale offensive" in response to American strikes and hitting several US military sites in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that two oil tankers directed by "deceptive American intelligence agencies" exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which the US military quickly denied.

The Revolutionary Guards also said on state television they "stopped" four ships trying to transit the critical waterway.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said Tehran will resume "full-scale offensive operations" if US strikes against it continue for another two or three days.

"Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses... and no political border will be safe," Rezaei said, according to the Iranian news agency IRIB.

US forces reported striking Iran with attacks designed to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities", according to a statement on X by US Central Command.

In the biggest escalation since the foes resumed hostilities, Iran accused US forces of targeting civilian infrastructure, including an airport, a railway station and two bridges, and said it had struck US assets across the region.

US President Donald Trump has previously threatened to hit Iranian infrastructure, but there was no confirmation from the US side on Friday that US forces have begun to do so.