Drones target Moscow region, at least two wounded: authorities

MOSCOW: Most of the over 400 drones that targeted the Moscow region overnight were intercepted, but at least two people were wounded, authorities said Monday.

Kyiv has in recent months intensified its strikes on Russian territory, describing them as retribution for more than four years of bombardments against its territory.

"From 8:30 pm (1730 GMT) until 5:00 am, more than 400 enemy drones were flying in the direction of Moscow region. Most were neutralised by air defence forces at distant approaches. 85 UAVs were destroyed on approach to Moscow," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the state-backed MAX platform.

Capital region governor Andrey Vorobyov reported damage in Podolsk, Domodedovo and Odintsovo, saying that private houses and civilian infrastructure was hit.

"According to preliminary information, one person was wounded in Domodedovo as a result of a fire at a private house, and another on the M-4 highway, where a drone fell near a vehicle," Vorobyov said.

Domodedovo Hospital also reported on Monday that six people, including three foreigners, were hospitalised with blast wounds in the Moscow region.

It was unclear if those injuries were the same ones described by the governor, and whether they were linked to the drone attacks.

Domodedovo is to the south of Moscow and home to an international airport serving the Russian capital.

On Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "Russia carried out one of its largest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv" the night before, which killed one person and wounded 16.