China summons Philippine Ambassador after South China Sea clash

BEIJING: China summoned the Philippine ambassador on Tuesday following a clash at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, which sparked condemnation of Beijing by Manila's allies.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, a vital global trade route, despite an international ruling that found its claims have no legal basis.

Multiple nations in the region, including the Philippines, have territorial claims that overlap with China's, and altercations regularly occur in the heavily patrolled waterway.

The Philippine military accused the China Coast Guard of clubbing a Filipino sailor with a baton on Monday as they approached a grounded vessel that has long served as a Philippine garrison.

China's foreign ministry said Tuesday it had "urgently summoned" the Philippine ambassador "to lodge solemn representations over the Philippines' deliberate provocation and attack... at Ren'ai Reef", referring to a flashpoint also known as the Second Thomas Shoal.

"The Philippine side provoked first, yet it has turned the blame upside down, distorted the facts, and maliciously hyped the issue," the foreign ministry said in a statement.