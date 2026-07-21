Scam losses in Asian regions up to 114 billion dollars in 2025: UN

Global spread

The cyberscam industry has ballooned in Southeast Asia in recent years, with organised criminal groups initially mostly targeting Chinese speakers before widening their reach and targeting victims globally.

They also recruit and traffick scammers from around the world, with individuals from at least 80 countries and territories found in scam compounds across the Mekong region, the report said.

AI-powered translation tools have made it easier to reach new audiences but recruits still post advertisements for staff speaking German, Polish, Dutch, Spanish, Italian, French, Swedish and Norwegian, as well as English, it said.

And when the scam centres are raided by authorities, some of the foreigners who work there take their newfound skills back home.

Under pressure from several countries, including the United States, Britain and China, authorities in the region say they are cracking down on the illicit industry.

Several alleged scam network bosses were extradited from Cambodia to China in the past year, after Washington and London sanctioned firms and individuals accused of operating far-reaching cyberscams fuelled by human trafficking.

The report authors said many operations continue despite the arrest of the kingpins, and that some of those released from raided centres take their skills elsewhere.

"It's always a bit of a thin distinction between victims and whoever has been using their presence in the group to acquire criminal expertise that they're going to be able to sell," UNODC regional representative Delphine Schantz said.

"They're going back to their country of origin and they're tapping into some existing criminal networks," she told a news conference, noting that this was happening in Africa as well as Europe, particularly in the Balkans.