US set to impose new tariffs as Trump's 10% global levy to expire

The United States is set to impose new tariffs that could hit dozens of countries soon, trade envoy Jamieson Greer signaled Tuesday, with President Donald Trump's temporary global levies due to expire this week.

The Trump administration has prepared fresh tariffs targeting 60 trading partners over their alleged failures to act against forced labor, as officials push to rebuild the US leader's trade agenda after legal setbacks.

"We expect to see some action soon," Greer told CNBC when asked if new duties were incoming. He did not specify a timeline.

While Trump imposed a 10 per cent global duty this year after a swath of his tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court in February, this levy expires Friday.

Analysts expect that new tariffs over forced labor concerns -- set between 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent -- would replace these temporary duties.

They come as Trump makes a renewed push to use tariffs as leverage against US trading partners, sparking fears of retaliation and heightened tensions.

Washington announced a fresh 25 per cent duty on certain Brazilian goods last week, and on Monday unveiled a 50 per cent levy on many Canadian products to take effect in 30 days.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that he was looking at "all options," adding that he and Trump had agreed to "intensify discussions" in the coming weeks on a possible deal.

Forced labor concerns

Greer said Tuesday that new action on forced labor will cover the majority of US trade.

"The US has laws to prohibit trading goods with forced labor. Other countries, most don't have a law, those that do don't really enforce it," he said.

But these moves could reignite trade tensions.

A 10 per cent tariff rate would hit US imports from partners including Canada, the European Union, Mexico, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. They were found to have taken steps against forced labor.

Goods from over 40 other major economies like China, India and Japan face a 12.5 per cent levy.

The EU previously said that it considers tariffs imposed on these grounds "unjustified."