Death toll rises to 13 in Chile's severe storms

SANTIAGO: Heavy rains in Chile have killed at least 13 people and left more than 60,000 others cut off due to washed out roads, government officials said in a report Tuesday, as the recovery effort focused on restoring basic services.

The storm that began July 15 in the southern part of the country hit the typically arid regions of Coquimbo and Atacama, where extreme rainfall is unusual.

"We have 13 dead and seven missing," Alicia Cebrian, director of Chile's SENAPRED national emergency service, told reporters.