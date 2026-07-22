EAM Jaishankar raises safety of Indian seafarers with Russia's Lavrov after Black Sea attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed India's concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers in the Black Sea region to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, following the killing of four Indian crew members aboard a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine.

The two ministers met in Manila on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-related meetings, where they also discussed trade, investment and energy security.

"An in-depth review of our bilateral relations with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia," Jaishankar wrote on social media.

"Reiterated our strong concern regarding the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. Discussed various aspects of our partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, and mobility," he said.