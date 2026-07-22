Mamdani says NYC can't arrest Netanyahu, but the federal government should

NEW YORK: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said late Tuesday that the city would not be able to execute an arrest warrant issued by the world's top war-crimes court for Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu , but urged the federal government to do so.

In the video Mamdani described the Israeli prime minister as a "war criminal" and said he is not welcome in New York City.

"It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant," he said in a video posted on X. "The federal government however does and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant," he added, referring to the International Criminal Court.

Mamdani had told the New York Times earlier this month that he and the city's legal department were discussing arresting Netanyahu if he comes to New York City for the U.N. General Assembly in September.

President Donald Trump on Monday told Netanyahu in a social media post that he "will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America." The post did not directly mention Mamdani.