Trump says US 'not finished' as Iran widens attacks

TEHRAN: President Donald Trump warned that the United States was "not finished" attacking Iran as strikes continued Tuesday, as Tehran broadened its offensive against Gulf states after its Houthi allies threatened to blockade Saudi ports.
Two weeks after fighting resumed between the decades-old foes, Trump said Iran would need more than 20 years to recover from the damage inflicted in the Middle East war.
"If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild," he said. "We're not finished at all...we're not leaving right now."
The US military said it had completed an eleventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran, saying it targeted military infrastructure to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump also said the next US military target could be an underground complex known as Pickaxe Mountain, a subterranean nuclear site near Natanz where Western intelligence suspects Iran is building an undeclared enrichment facility.
"We'll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily," Trump said, adding that he would not normally announce targets but "there's not a thing they can do about it".
Iran threatened reprisal, with the Khatam Al-Anbiya military command saying it would "consider it as an expansion of war in the region" if such an attack were carried out, threatening strikes on "all the interests of America, the allies and supporters", state-run broadcaster IRIB reported.
Bahrain meanwhile said it intercepted Iranian attacks as sirens sounded repeatedly, while Kuwait and Jordan said they had intercepted drone and missile strikes.
Kuwait's army said Wednesday morning its air defences were engaging with drone attacks from Iran.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed a strike on Jordan, saying they had targeted a "complex housing US terrorist forces in the region of Rukban".
The Iranian army had earlier said it targeted US assets in Kuwait and Bahrain, including air defence systems, radar installations and administrative buildings.
"With this radar sweep, the enemy should prepare for even more decisive and powerful waves of drone and missile attacks," the Guards said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.
Houthi threat
Trump said he would "take care of" Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels if they followed through on a threat Monday to blockade Saudi Arabia's ports.
"If something like that happens, we take care of it," Trump said. "We've done that with the Houthis before, and we haven't heard from them in a while since we did what we did originally."
Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the threat from what it called the "terrorist Houthi militia". It remains unclear how the Houthis would enforce such a blockade.
But maritime intelligence provider Vanguard Tech said a Singapore-flagged tanker and a Liberia-flagged tanker both "reversed course" in the Red Sea after loading crude at the Saudi port of Yanbu.
If the Houthis make good on the threat, they could endanger Riyadh's ability to bypass the Strait of Hormuz for some oil exports, with major repercussions for the global economy.
Saudi Arabia and the Houthis traded fire last week for the first time in years, threatening a 2022 truce, but the rebels have largely remained on the sidelines since Israel and the United States attacked Iran in late February.
The Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday that two tankers attempting to transit the strait "were hit by explosions, resulting in massive fires that brought them to a standstill".
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency earlier reported that an "unknown projectile" struck a tanker off the coast of Oman.
Cost of war
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told US senators Tuesday that the war has cost the United States $37.5 billion so far, up from a previous estimate of nearly $29 billion in mid-May.
In Iran, Shahin, a 34-year-old embroiderer from Iranshahr, said: "We're still struggling to secure our most basic life necessities, and now we're dealing with destruction from the war on top of it."
Despite the fighting, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said diplomatic exchanges with Washington through mediators were continuing.
Mediator Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for restraint during a meeting with Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.
Sharif urged all sides to "refrain from actions that could further destabilise the region", his office said.