US tariff on Brazil takes effect as Trump expands trade pressure

WASHINGTON: A new US tariff targeting Brazil took effect Wednesday, while Washington's other trading partners brace for a fresh volley of duties as President Donald Trump's temporary global levies expire this week.

The 25-percent Brazil tariff followed a year-long US investigation, with Washington accusing the Latin American giant of unfair trade practices.

This has drawn sharp pushback, although Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin told a press conference Tuesday that Brazil will seek to resolve the issue through negotiations instead of retaliating.

Various products like beef, coffee and aircraft parts will be exempted from the levy, and roughly half of Brazil's exports to the United States would remain excluded from the duty, estimates Valentina Sader of the Atlantic Council think tank.

Nonetheless, the move comes as Trump makes a renewed push to use tariffs as leverage, sparking fears of retaliation and heightened tensions.

Officials could be "using Brazil as an example to send a broader message about its priorities and negotiating approach," Sader told AFP.

While the US Supreme Court struck down many of Trump's tariffs in February, dealing a blow to his ability to impose new duties at will, Washington has moved to rebuild his trade agenda using other powers.

The United States saying the Brazil tariffs were imposed as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva failed to negotiate in good faith also "reinforces the perception that the action is directed not only at Brazil's trade practices, but also politically at Lula himself," Sader said.