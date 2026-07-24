European Union breathes sigh of relief over new US tariffs

BRUSSELS: The European Union expressed relief Friday over a new wave of US tariffs imposed by Washington on trading partners, following concerns of possible retaliation to a massive fine Brussels had slapped on US giant Google.

"The EU notes positively the fact that this outcome is in line with the US tariff commitments agreed under the EU-US Joint Statement," said European Commission spokesman, Olof Gill.

The statement comes as a new wave of US tariffs targeting 60 trading partners took effect Friday, replacing an expiring global duty rolled out by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

The new levies range from 10 percent to 12.5 percent and impact major economies like China, India and the European Union.

The EU spokesman said that the new regime would establish an all-inclusive tax rate of 10 percent for the EU and reintroduce additional customs duty exemptions on certain European products, such as cork and diamonds.