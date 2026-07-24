Indian national killed in Black Sea attack on commercial vessel; MEA condemns strike

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that one Indian national was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Black Sea on July 18 and condemned the strike, calling it a serious threat to civilian seafarers and maritime navigation.

The ministry said the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.

"It has come to our attention that on July 18, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals," the MEA statement read.

"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," it said.

The MEA said the Indian mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.