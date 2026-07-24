Indian national killed in Black Sea attack on commercial vessel; MEA condemns strike

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that one Indian national was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Black Sea on July 18 and condemned the strike, calling it a serious threat to civilian seafarers and maritime navigation.
The ministry said the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.
"It has come to our attention that on July 18, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals," the MEA statement read.
"As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe," it said.
The MEA said the Indian mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.
"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats," the ministry said.
"India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce," it added.
The incident comes days after the MEA said four Indians were among 10 people killed in an attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo off the coast of Ukraine on July 19. Following that strike, New Delhi summoned the Russian Charge d'Affaires to lodge a protest.
On Thursday, India also issued a security advisory for ships operating in the Black Sea that are Indian-flagged or employ Indian seafarers.
(With inputs from PTI, AFP)