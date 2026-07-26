Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China, with over 700,000 evacuated and flights cancelled

HONG KONG: Typhoon Noul made landfall early Sunday bringing winds and heavy rain to southern China, including Hong Kong, over the weekend.

It prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in Guangdong province, with the region on high alert and hundreds of flights canceled.

China's national weather center said Noul made landfall along the Huidong county coast in the city of Huizhou in southern Guangdong province at approximately 3:50 a.m. Sunday. China's official Xinhua News Agency said Noul was the strongest typhoon to make landfall in China so far this year.

Hong Kong's Observatory said Noul, with maximum sustained winds of 110 kph (68 mph) near its center, was moving Sunday into inland Guangdong and weakening progressively, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the region.

More than 715,000 people had been relocated for safety in Guangdong province, according to state-owned China National Radio. Train services in the province were canceled for Sunday, according to the China News Service.