Iran says US not involved in talks with Oman over Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have in recent days turned back multiple vessels, including six earlier on Monday, that attempted to transit the strait outside the route designated by the Islamic republic.

The waterway has remained a key flashpoint between Iran and the United States, with fighting resuming earlier this month following a ceasefire, as the two foes vie for control of the strait.

Iran insists on retaining control over the management of the strait, including the collection of service fees, while keeping Oman involved as a coastal state.

The collapse of a Iran-US memorandum of understanding signed in June resulted in 13 days of exchanges of fire between the two sides, though fighting has been on hold since early Saturday.

On Monday, Baqaei criticised the United States, saying its conduct in recent years has "resembled that of a mafia gang that adheres to no rules or laws".

"So long as such behaviour by the United States continues, we cannot be hopeful about the emergence of a reasonable process," he added.