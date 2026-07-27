UK's Burnham to welcome Zelensky in first foreign leader visit

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, using his first meeting with a foreign leader since taking office to underline London's "unwavering support" for Kyiv.

The visit comes ahead of Zelensky's trip to Washington on Tuesday, as the Ukrainian leader pushes to end the four-year war with Russia.

Zelensky is expected to renew calls to boost defence as both Moscow and Kyiv intensify drone and missile strikes, with US-led negotiations on resolving the conflict stuck while Washington's attention has been diverted to the Iran war.

In Britain, Zelensky is set to visit a naval base with Burnham and hear from both countries' armed forces personnel involved in training Ukrainian service members for battle, the prime minister's Downing Street office announced late Sunday.

It said Burnham would vow "to continue the unbreakable bond between the two nations", echoing what the new UK leader told Zelensky in a call last Monday within hours of replacing Keir Starmer.

"Britain stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering," Burnham, who took office on July 20, said in a statement.

"Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve, and we will not back down until we achieve long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine."