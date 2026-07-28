Burnham meets Zelensky, pledges new 'Stone Cloak' for Ukrainian drones

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham held his first meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a UK naval base on Monday, pledging new "Stone Cloak" jamming technology to help safeguard Ukraine's drones on the battlefield.

The meeting on the dockside and on board an aircraft carrier in the southern city of Portsmouth was Burnham's first bilateral with a foreign leader and comes ahead of a visit by Zelensky to Washington on Tuesday aimed at ending the four-year war with Russia.

"We are with Ukraine 100 percent. I am personally with you 100 percent, Mr President," Burnham assured Zelensky after the two men, both wearing similar dark casual clothes, shook hands on the dockside.

Zelensky thanked Burnham for an "important signal of support" and said he had invited Burnham to visit Ukraine, after the leaders spoke by phone within hours of the new prime minister taking office.

Vowing to "honour every commitment this country has made to Ukraine," Burnham said Britain was "going further" and was "providing new, home-grown jamming technology to protect Ukrainian drones" as both Moscow and Kyiv intensify drone and missile strikes.