Ukraine to buy up to 20 Gripen jet fighters, Sweden to donate 16

STOCKHOLM: Ukraine plans to buy up to 20 latest-model Gripen fighter jets and Sweden will donate 16 older models to boost its air defence, the two countries said Thursday during a surprise visit to Sweden by the Ukrainian president.

Ukraine plans to allocate 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) from an EU loan for the new aircraft, the Swedish government said in a statement.

Regarding the latest model Gripen E jets, "the aim is to quickly conclude a final agreement with deliveries as of 2030", Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky at an air base in Uppsala, 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Stockholm.

The 16 donated aircraft will be delivered in early 2027, Kristersson said.

"This is a historic decision for Sweden, but it also strengthens Ukraine's air defence significantly," he added.

The two countries signed a letter of intent in October on Kyiv's purchase of 100 to 150 Gripen E aircraft.

Zelensky said Ukraine, battling Russia's invasion since 2022, hoped to buy all 150 planes.

"We hope we will be able to secure financing for all of them," he said.

Sweden in 2024 suspended plans to send Gripen jets to Ukraine after partner countries requested that priority be given to providing US F-16 fighters.