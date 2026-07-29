The pivotal issues that will shape Israel's elections

When Israel goes to the polls this year, voters will weigh in on conscription, the economy and how the state should investigate its inability to prevent Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.

AFP looks at the key issues shaping the campaign as Israel gears up for elections on October 27.

Accountability for October 7

Many Israelis have demanded an independent state commission of inquiry into the failures that allowed Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the death of more than 1,200 people.

The deadliest assault in Israel's history, it inflicted a profound national trauma whose repercussions continue to shape the country's politics, society and collective psyche.

Opposition parties say establishing such a commission would be their first priority if elected, arguing that Israel has relied on similar inquiries after previous national crises.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which was in office when the attack occurred, has rejected the proposal.

Instead, it has blamed the security establishment for failing to prevent the assault and proposed a bipartisan commission whose members would be appointed by politicians.

The government-proposed commission's purpose "is to whitewash (those responsible) and prevent a genuine investigation into the greatest disaster the Jewish people have experienced since the Holocaust," opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X.