Ukrainian haiku poet Vladislava Simonova finds small miracles in war

POLTAVA: A temperamental lift leads to the apartment in central Ukraine of a 27-year-old poet celebrated in Japan but almost unknown in her own country.

With pink hair, fuchsia sweater and matching socks, Vladislava Simonova tells the story of her burgeoning career 7,800 kilometres (4,850 miles) away in a country she has never visited.

But here in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, she lives near a trolleybus depot, which is just one of the sites targeted by Russian drones whose constant buzzing puts her on edge.

Just as she mentions the word "explosion" to describe the terror of Russian strikes, a drone whizzes overhead and explodes in the distance.

Next to her, a shelf holds 15 books with colourful spines -- a collection of contemporary Ukrainian poets -- two Japanese teapots, three religious icons and a figurine of Phoebe Buffay from the series "Friends".

"I never thought that I would be writing about war," she told AFP.

"With time, I somehow came to realise that ... tiny details can convey the tragedy of this great war much better than perhaps dozens of reports," she added.

Simonova is among a whole generation of artists bearing witness to the invasion that has devastated Ukrainian cultural life.

Simonova said she discovered haiku -- her preferred form -- in 2013, when she was a teenager.

The three-line poems, made up of 17 syllables in a 5-7-5 pattern, were codified in 17th-century Japan to capture the beauty of nature, daily life and fleeting moments with simplicity.