First privately developed US nuclear reactor in over four decades attains first criticality

In a major achievement, a new small-sized nuclear reactor set up by a private company, backed by the US government, has achieved first criticality. This feat comes after four decades ot time.

First criticality is defined as the stage at which a nuclear reactor attains a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction for the first time, aiding it to produce energy in a controlled manner, leading the way to power generation in the future.

The Mark-0 demonstration reactor, developed by Antares Nuclear under the Reactor Pilot Programme of the US Department of Energy, is the first among such multiple advanced units to go critical before July 4, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.

The Department of Energy described the milestone, achieved on Thursday, as "rebirth of America's nuclear industry" and a "historic moment" for US energy.

"For the first time in more than four decades, a new privately developed non-light-water reactor has reached criticality in the United States. I look forward to seeing continued progress in the American nuclear renaissance," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement here.

Wright thanked President Donald Trump, as well as scientists and engineers at Antares and Idaho National Laboratory, for helping make the project possible.

The demonstration is seen as a critical step toward generating electricity from advanced microreactors.

Mark-0 uses a full-scale core and the same facility and fuel that will support Antares' next reactor test scheduled for 2027.

"We've now become the first novel reactor design to undergo a fuelled test in over 50 years," Antares Chief Executive Officer Jordan Bramble said in a statement.

Bramble attributed the achievement in part to executive actions taken by the Trump administration aimed at accelerating the development and testing of advanced nuclear technologies.