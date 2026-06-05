'If Iran kills US troops, it would be a good reason to restart war': President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that any killing of American troops by Iran would be a “good reason” to restart military action, while slamming a House vote aimed at limiting his war powers.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the US had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities and leadership.

"If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so.There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership.Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, this is unbelievable. They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there," Trump said.

His remarks came a day after the US House of Representatives voted to restrict further military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Four Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in backing the measure, which passed 215-208 and now moves to the Senate.

The resolution marks the first successful congressional challenge to Trump since the US and Israel jointly launched military strikes against Iran on February 28, three months ago. However, the measure is expected to face a presidential veto if passed by the Senate.

Trump also lashed out at lawmakers who supported the resolution, calling the vote “meaningless” and accusing opponents of undermining ongoing negotiations with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that's a whole other story - They're GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT."