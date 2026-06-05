Russia-Ukraine war: Macron welcomes Zelensky's open letter to Putin, says 'now is the time' to talk

TIWAT: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday welcomed an appeal from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for direct talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin, saying it was time to resume dialogue with Moscow.

"I believe that it is now up to Ukraine and Russia to establish both a ceasefire and a peace plan. It is the Europeans who can help with this," Macron said at a summit of European Union and Balkan leaders in Montenegro.

Zelensky proposed a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in a rare open letter to the Russian leader on Thursday.

Macron called the letter a "good initiative". The EU and Germany also welcomed Zelensky's call for direct negotiations with the Kremlin chief.

Macron said he wanted to "look to the future and discuss how we can re-establish a dialogue to build a ceasefire and peace".

"I think now is the time, given how the situation is developing," he said.

Debate has picked up in Europe about re-engaging with Russia over Ukraine as US-brokered talks to stop the fighting have ground to a halt.

"We are also very keen to structure discussions and exchanges with Russia on matters of our common interest," Macron said.

"That is to say, our own security, how we exist as neighbours, and of course, to defend the interests of Ukraine."

Macron said he would meet Zelensky in the coming days and also that he had invited Western countries involved in a "coalition of the willing" to shore up any ceasefire deal to Paris for the national holiday on July 14.