Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine

KYIV: Russian strikes killed three people in several regions of Ukraine, regional authorities said on Friday.

Moscow and Kyiv have been targeting each other with intensifying aerial attacks in recent months as US-led diplomatic efforts to end their war, now in its fifth year, remain stalled.

Russian drone strikes on Thursday evening killed a 75-year-old man in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, according to the head of the city's military administration Yaroslav Shanko.

A woman was also killed in a drone strike in Zaporizhzhia that wounded 16 others, emergency services said.

And Russian drone and artillery attacks killed a woman in the Pavlograd district in Dnipropetrovsk, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram on Friday.

Russia has hit Ukraine with barrages of drones and missiles since 2022 and has occupied swathes of the south and east of the country.

In Konotop city in northeastern Ukraine, three children were wounded in Russian strikes, Mayor Artem Semenikhin wrote on Telegram.

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday morning that it had intercepted and destroyed 123 Ukrainian drones in the preceding night over various regions.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 198 Russian drones overnight.