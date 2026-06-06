Bahrain calls Iranian attack 'blatant aggression'; IRGC says responded to 'US invasion' of Iran's islands

Bahrain's foreign ministry on Saturday decried attacks by Iran against its territory and neighbouring Kuwait, saying the two Gulf countries intercepted seven missiles fired by the Islamic republic.

"The ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemns the renewed attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kingdom of Bahrain and the sisterly State of Kuwait," Bahrain, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, said in a statement.

"This blatant aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries," it added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Saturday they had targeted "enemy bases in the area" with missiles in response to a US "invasion" of the country's Sirik and Qeshm islands.

The statements came shortly after the United States military officials said Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain on Friday, hours after reporting four Iranian "one-way attack" drones were thwarted.

In a statement posted to X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it intercepted six of the missiles Iran launched and the seventh "did not reach its intended target."

"There are currently no reports of harm to US personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false," the statement said.

Earlier Friday, CENTCOM said its forces downed four Iranian drones headed toward the Strait of Hormuz before striking Iranian coastal radar installations in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

It was the latest in back-and-forth attacks that have strained the tenuous ceasefire in the war and efforts to reach a deal to extend that truce. Earlier this week, Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport, killing one person, wounding dozens and briefly closing the airfield.

Despite the attacks raising new concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, Trump told reporters Friday that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well."

"We're going to come out of Iran very quickly and it's going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," Trump said at an event with farmers in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Israel continued attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal with the Lebanese government.

Lebanon's army said Saturday that several soldiers had been killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the south.

"A number of military personnel, including an officer, were martyred in a barbaric Israeli raid targeting a military vehicle on the Khardali–Nabatieh road," the army said in a statement posted to X.

(With inputs from Associated Press, AFP)