Iran denounces 'political pressure' from UN nuclear watchdog

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday denounced as a "tool of political pressure" a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressing concern over its lack of access to Iranian nuclear sites.

Tehran was engaged in discussions with Washington about its nuclear programme when the United States and Israel attacked it on February 28, sparking war in the region.

Israel had previously struck Iran in June 2025, also while Washington and Tehran were engaged in nuclear negotiations, with Washington joining with later strikes before a ceasefire was declared.

During both conflicts, Iranian nuclear sites were bombed repeatedly.

"If the agency wants to be part of a diplomatic solution, it must refrain from turning a technical report into a tool of political pressure," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on X.

In a confidential report seen by AFP on Thursday, the IAEA stated that the lack of access to nuclear sites in Iran constitutes a "proliferation concern".