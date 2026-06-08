Iran's military says it is halting offensive operations against Israel

The Iranian military’s joint command said Monday it was halting its offensive operations after Israel and Iran exchanged fire in their first attacks since the US struck a ceasefire with Tehran two months ago.
The joint command said that if Israel or its supporters carried out any further “aggression and hostile acts,” including in southern Lebanon, then “much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow.”
Israel and Iran fired at each other on Monday while Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile at Israel and threatened to disrupt Red Sea shipping. It’s the most serious escalation since a ceasefire began two months ago and threatens to plunge the Middle East back into war.
Israeli authorities said three waves of Iranian missiles targeted the country. Explosions could be heard in central Israel as Israeli air defenses sought to intercept the incoming Iranian fire.
The Iranian attack came after Israel launched strikes on central and western Iran early Monday in response to missile fire from Tehran, in the most serious crossfire since an April 8 ceasefire was reached in the Iran war.
Tehran warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday in defiance of Washington’s request days ago to stand down.
The Israeli strikes came in apparent defiance of US President Donald Trump, who told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he doesn’t think Israel needs to respond further.
Trump said Monday that Israel and Iran must stop "shooting". He further said on Truth Social, "Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE!".
Minutes later, he added in a new post that "final negotiations" towards peace were proceeding "subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way."
(With inputs from AP, AFP)