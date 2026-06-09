In 'final throes' of reaching West Asia peace deal, claims Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that negotiators were in the "final throes" of talks for a peace deal in West Asia, after Iran and Israel halted fresh hostilities that threatened to reignite the months-long war.

Trump has repeatedly said that a peace agreement with Tehran is imminent, but diplomacy has stalled and the two sides have traded fire despite a ceasefire in place since April 8.

Iran and Israel "were going back and forth and now they both agreed through me to stop and we're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal," the US leader told reporters on his return from an NBA Finals game.

Asked whether it would be matter of days or weeks, he said it would take "two or three days".

Tehran has repeatedly stated any deal should include Lebanon -- where Israel has been pressing its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah -- and fired missiles at Israel on Sunday.

That prompted Israeli retaliation, despite US pressure for restraint.

Iran fired another salvo before announcing it was ceasing military action, and hours later Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the "fire on that front is contained".

Tehran said on Monday it would attack again if Israel persisted with its strikes in Lebanon, while Netanyahu warned in turn that should Iran "make the mistake of resuming attacks against us, we will respond with full force".

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz insisted that the campaign in Lebanon would carry on regardless and said Israel would strike the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut in retaliation for each attack on northern Israel by the militant group.