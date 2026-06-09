Philippines protests China's floating 'structure' on the disputed South China Sea shoal

MANILA: The Philippines has protested China's deployment of what Manila describes as a floating "structure" with personnel on a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, fearing it could be a part of Beijing's effort to turn the uninhabited atoll into an island base, Philippine officials said Tuesday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said, without elaborating, that it lodged a protest over China's latest action on the Scarborough Shoal, which was spotted by the Philippine military and coast guard.

China dismissed Manila's concern and reiterated that it has "indisputable sovereignty" over the shoal and adjacent waters, without responding or offering any details to the Philippine officials.

"Any activities China conducts on Huangyan Island, including scientific research, are the legitimate rights of a sovereign state," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian said in Beijing.

"China urges the Philippine side to cease maritime infringements and provocations and stop hyping up the issue," he added.

China deployed ships to guard the uninhabited Scarborough in 2012, after weeks of a tense standoff with Philippine ships, prompting Manila to bring its disputes with Beijing to international arbitration, which the Philippines largely won.

Citing the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the 2016 arbitration ruling invalidated China's claims to virtually the entire South China Sea.