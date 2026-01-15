Japan and the Philippines sign new defense pact as they face growing Chinese aggression

MANILA: Japan and the Philippines signed a defense pact on Thursday that would allow the tax-free provision of ammunition, fuel, food and other necessities when their forces stage joint training to boost deterrence against China's growing aggression in the region and to bolster their preparation for natural disasters.

Japan has faced increasing political, trade and security tensions with China, which was angered by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi 's remark that potential Chinese action against Taiwan could spark Japanese intervention.

Japan and the Philippines have also had separate territorial conflicts with Beijing in the East China Sea and South China Sea that have continued to flare and threaten to draw in the United States, a treaty ally of the two Asian nations.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement with Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro in Manila.

During the ceremony, Japan also announced new security and economic development assistance to the Philippines, including funding for the construction of security boat shelters and expanding internet access in poor southern Philippine provinces once affected by a separatist rebellion by minority Muslims.

"We both recognized the value of promoting the rule of law, including the freedom of navigation and overflight, especially in the South China Sea," Lazaro said after the signing.

Motegi said he and Lazaro "concurred on continuing to oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas," in a clear rebuke of Beijing's increasing assertiveness without naming China.

The military logistical agreement, which has to be ratified by Japanese legislators before it takes effect, is the latest key defense pact to be forged between Japan and the Philippines to deepen their security alliance.